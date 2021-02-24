Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 18, 10:23 a.m., 1326 Alger Avenue. House on fire. Six units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 17 minutes.
Feb. 18, 1:49 p.m., 1326 Alger. Fire rekindled, 3 units and 20 personnel, Time in service: 46 minutes.
Feb. 18, 9:22 p.m., 229 Jenni Lane. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 23 minutes.
Feb. 18, 10:10 p.m., 1326 Alger. Fire rekindled. Extinguished, 3 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 20 minutes.
Feb. 19, 10:54 a.m., County Road 3EM. Truck on fire, canceled, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
Feb. 20, 4:25 p.m., 1995 Road 6WX. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 minutes.
Feb. 20, 5:46 p.m., 314 34th Street. Truck fire, extinguished, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Feb. 21, 5:42 p.m., MP 120 on 120 N. Motor vehicle accident, assisted highway patrol with traffic, 4 units and 25 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours 33 minutes.
Feb. 21, 9:09 p.m., 221 West Yellowstone Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
