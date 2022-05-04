Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sandra Luthy, no valid driver license, $150, $10; Joseph King, speeding $110; Dalton Cyrtmus, no valid driver license, $150; Daniel Camilli, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ame Woodbeck, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Mary Devries, Powell, speeding, $160; Thomas Glover, Houston, Texas, driving while under the influence, $750, $10, speeding $57; Kevin Hu, Wapiti, speeding $118; Jace Thompson, Billings, speeding, $109; Erana Martin, Greybull, no liability insurance, bench warrant issued.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Caden Nutting, Greybull, illegal possession of electronic cigarettes/vaping devices, $25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.