CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jennifer Wands; Wands admitting to violating the terms of her probation and will be sentenced to 5-7 years in prison with credit for 534 days served. She also must pay a $250 fine. Wands absconded from her probation officer, failed to show up for a meeting, report her employment and residence in January while on probation for a burglary conviction.
State v. Philip Mickelson; A May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial was set for Mickelson. Mickelson is charged with fraud by check for $1,000 or more and forgery, charges carrying a combined 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is accused of writing seven fraudulent checks totaling $4,750.22 at Bomgaars and Ace Hardware in Cody, and making unapproved charges from his mother and grandmother’s bank accounts.
State v. Chad Jones; Jones admitted to breaking his probation for the third time and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 350 days served. He tested positive for alcohol and meth, failed to report to a detox facility as court ordered, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol among other charges, and failed to appear for drug testing in September. In 2019, Jones had his prior probation revoked and sentence reimposed and was required to enroll and complete the Park County Treatment Court Program per his probation terms. Upon completion of the program he was assessed 5 years supervised probation. In 2018 Jones pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, his third or subsequent offense.
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; The plaintiffs have filed for a declaratory judgement on the case, claiming the defense and not responded to claims. The defendants have opposed this entry of default and are asking the court to reject it. In February 2020, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiff is claiming the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
