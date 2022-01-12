Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Timothy Acord, $103; Cameron Potter, $97; Timothy Gogerty, $101; Elizabeth Scheu, $125; Brian Onstead, $103; Bruce Fauskee, $97; Justin Vanderpool, $103; Kimberly Lundvall, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jonathan Sylvia, throwing burning substance from vehicle, $370; Michael Ameson, invalid driver’s license, $140; Jace Nordeen, violating game and fish rules, $250; Sarah Russell, failure to obey traffic control device and invalid driver’s license, $140; Jessica Curtis, no seat belt- passenger under 12-years old, $10; Tara Stebleton, possession of controlled substance, jail 180 days, 178 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Douglas Blough, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $870; Phillip Poirier, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Wendy Adamson, no turn signal, $90; Amanda Farlow, illegal lights and reflectors, $100; Cody Nielson, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, jail 180 days, 161 suspended, 3 years supervised probation, $970; John Butler, expired temporary license, $140; Joshua Hebert, theft under $1,000 and criminal trespass, jail 110 days, $7.85; Brittany Vanduson, expired temporary license, $140; Duncan Lang, temporary expired license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Robert Shaffer, Susanville, Calif., $101; Howard Toney, Aneth, Utah, $120; Aaron Miller, Crowheart, $105; Strat Friel, Green River, $15; Megan Kerner, Fortuna, Calif., $145; Richard Mangali, Lovell, $125; Cooper McLeod, Oak Grove, Ky., $103; Bryn Newell, Broomfield, Colo., $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Maureen Bernal, Canyon County, Calif., driving under the influence of alcohol, $70; Steven Gill, Billings, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $720.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.