Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 30, 8:13 p.m., 20 personnel and 4 units responded to a motor vehicle crash on 1200 US 14-16-20 W to assist Wyoming Highway Patrol. Time in service: 2 hours, 15 minutes.
June 2, 12:22 p.m., 13 personnel and 2 units responded to a smoke detector alarm on 1144 Sage Brush Street. Battery was changed. Time in service: 20 minutes.
June 3, 9:01 p.m., 11 personnel and 4 units responded to smoke in the area on 2212 US 14-16-20 W. Unable to locate the smoke. Time in service: 1 hour, 9 minutes.
June 4, 3:43 p.m., 19 personnel and 4 units responded to an individual stuck in an elevator at 1130 Sheridan Avenue. The individual was freed from the elevator. Time in service: 2 hours, 15 minutes.
June 5, 10:29 a.m., 25 personnel and 2 units responded to an alarm at 2101 Roger Sedam Drive. Call was cancelled. Time in service: 2 minutes.
June 5, 1:43 p.m., 14 personnel and 3 units responded to a smoke alarm at 1701 Sheridan Avenue. It was investigated. Time in service: 15 minutes.
