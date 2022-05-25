Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 18, 3:27 a.m., 2202 South Fork. Lift assist, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
May 18, 6:29 p.m., 2821 Rocky Road. Grass fire, contained, 11 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 hours 31 minutes.
May 19, 5:10 a.m., 2821 Rocky Road. Fire rekindled, 5 units, 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 hours.
May 20, 2:23 p.m., 939 9th Street. Broken gas line, assisted Black Hills Energy, 3 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
May 21, 8:23 p.m., MP 88 on US 14-16-20 E. Vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
May 23, 2:41 p.m., 363 Ruthie Lane. Grass fire, controlled fire, canceled, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 29 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.