Romeo Saint Andres Reynosa was born Dec. 28, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Catalina Belen Reynosa of Lovell.
He weighed 6 lbs. 1 oz. and was 19 inches long.
Romeo joins siblings, Nevach, 12, Bella, 9, Gabriel, 8, Lyric, 6.
Osbern Marrie Gifford was born Jan. 1, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Shianne and Nathan Gifford of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 3.7 oz. and was 19 inches long.
Osbern joins sibling, Helias, 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.