Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Adena Miller, $111; Sean Murray, $105; Jared Jones, $140; Joseph Rooney, $240; Jacob Anderson, $97; Merle Kern III, $140; Bonnie Gill, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Morgan Bennett, invalid driver’s license, $70; Jedeon Simoneau, failure to obey traffic control device, $325; Spencer Burns, unlawful contact, jail 90 days; Adena Miller, failure to provide proof of insurance, $570; Miller, no seat belt, $25; Tina Daughtry-Davignon, invalid turn signals, $90; Daughtry-Davignon, invalid driver’s license, $140; Kip Matteson, vehicle overweight, $135; Lance Miner, vehicle overweight, $210; James Pyeatt, using another person’s credit card for under $1,000, $400; Scot Palmour, no seat belt, $25; Scott Vaughn, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sabree Adams, North Logan, Utah, $150; Daniel Hensel, Acton, Mont., $130; Osvaldo Lopez, Hollywood, Fla., $150; Megan Mansfield, Bridger, $105; Tryston Feeko, Auburn, Ala., $115; Cole Cowden, Atlanta, $135; Parker Stott, Billings, $135; James Coons, Red Lodge, $145; Christopher Isaacson, Cheyenne, $140; Jae Yoo, Los Angeles, $105; Debra Barnett, Kalispell, Mont., $125; Frank Gonzales, Crosby, Texas, $105; Brittany Cook, Kalamazoo, Mich., $160; John Perz, Lakeland, Fla., $130; Rose Beiser-Linn, Lakewood, Ohio, $99; Jake Thornberg, Scottsdale, Ariz., $180; Farhad Riazati, Denver, $121; Nicholas Grant, Burlington, $105; Rachyl Soloai, Spirit Lake, Iowa, $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
George Linderman, Billings, no seat belt, $25; Jayson Ellis, Casper, vehicle overweight, $185.
