Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Feb. 23, 11:52 p.m., 1001 11th Street. Sparking power pole, stood by for city electric, 31 units and 21 personnel responded. Time of service: 43 minutes.
Feb. 24, 9:25 p.m., WYO 120 N, WYO 296, report of flamed on hillside, forest service burn, 4 units and 21 personnel. Time in service: 35 minutes.
Feb. 27, 6:28 a.m., MP 124 on WYO 120 N. one vehicle crash, investigated, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 12 minutes.
Feb. 27, 6:24 p.m., 3631 CR 6UX, fire in the area, canceled, slash pile burning. Time in service: 4 minutes.
Feb. 28, 4:38 p.m., 3080 U.S. 14-16-20 W, chimney fire, canceled, 1 unit and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
March 1, 4:59 a.m., , 679 6WX. Carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, 3 units and 10 personnel responded. Time in service: 46 minutes.
