Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 2, 2008, 1113 Cedar Lane. Smell of gas, investigated, 4 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 2030.
March 4, 1420, 1586 Sheridan. Motor vehicle accident, spread absorbent, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. 1500.
March 5, 1349 2025 23rd Street. Alarm, investigated, 1 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 1422.
March 8, 1031, 226 Roberts Street. Electrical fire, out upon arrival, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 1045.
