Ralph is an 8-month-old black and white Domestic Shorthair. He does wonderfully with other cats and he is very playful. He’ll play hard to get for about five minutes and then want all of the love. He would love to have a nice comfy life inside but would also not mind being an indoor/outdoor cat. Specks is a 2-year-old Blue Heeler/Lab Mix. He loves playing fetch and taking walks. He does well with female dogs but he’s not a huge fan of males. He needs to be in a home with no cats. He would do best with older kids due to his high energy. Specks’ adoption fee has been sponsored so he is FREE to a good home with an approved adoption application. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.
