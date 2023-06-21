Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Clifford Franksen, $15; Isaac Taylor, $15; Alexander Mayhew, $97; Thomas Hurley, $65; Sherri L. Loran, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Patricia G. Shew, making/obtaining/possessing contraband while incarcerated, jail 120 days; Savannah Schulz, failure to check snare or quick kill body grip trap at least once each week, $150; Christian S. Birky, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,020;
Jared L. Wood, DUI of controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 26 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Wood, possession of controlled substance, jail 60 days, 56 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920;
Luke P. Fluder, failure to provide proof of liability insurance, $570; Fluder, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450; Bryan N. Floyd, DUI of controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $770; Floyd, compulsory auto insurance - 1st offense, $770.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Charles Rick, Eureka, Mont., $140; Candice Hoover, Vancouver, Wash., $135; Chris Nelson, Coronado, Calif., $15; Joyce E. Tinney, Glendale, Ariz., $15; Gary Tweed, Evans City, Pa., $15; Kevin Cliborne, Richmond, Va., $103; Charles Hager, Silver Plume, Colo., $103; Richard Tann, Lander, $97; David Brightwell, Springfield, Ill., $15;
Fred Pepper, Benton, Miss., $15; Matthew T. Nichols, Bozeman, $15; Phoebe Buckley, Waldorf, Md., $160; Scott Snyder, Boone, Iowa, $30; Jeffery Prough, Jackson, Mich., $115; Michael Sewanaku, Galveston, Texas, $135; Jessica Brey, Billings, $103; Michael Jones, Lovell, $15; Tricia Bloch, Brighton, Ill., $160; Prabhat Shrestha, Rochester, Minn., $105;
Morgan W. Bennett, Powell, $103; Anthony Walton, Madison, Wis., $15; Lile Casey, Davidsonville, Md., $103; Victoria Wozniczka, Toronto, Ontario, $165; Pete Nikolakakos, Florence, S.C., $97; Ginny Whipple, Seattle, Wash., $15; Ricky Ries, Jackson, Mich., $115; Xinyu Chang, Tampla, Fla., $140.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Kristan M. Koltes, Cowley, use of controlled substance, jail 56 days, $270; Crystal R. Schantle, Worland, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.