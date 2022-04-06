Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 29, 6:14 p.m., 3 County Road 6GV. Chimney fire, extinguished, 6 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 46 minutes.
March 30, 2:31 p.m., 24 Ptarmigan Drive. Electrical issue, investigated, 6 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour.
April 1, 1:42 a.m., 720 Sheridan Ave. Motor vehicle accident, assisted police, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 48 minutes.
April 2, 2:55 p.m., 28 Spring Road. Ten-acre grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 17 minutes.
April 2, 6:49 p.m., 27 Poley Road. Tress on fire, 5 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
April 3, 1:21 p.m., 2329 County Road 6WX. Quarter-acre grass fire, extinguished, 6 units and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 hours 9 minutes.
April 4, 12:26 p.m., Ptarmigan Drive and Road 6CU. Trash from a garbage truck on fire, extinguished, 5 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 44 minutes.
April 4, 12:47 p.m., 27 Road 6WX. Rekindle of manure, extinguished, 2 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
