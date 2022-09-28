Dusk is a 1-and-a-half year old black domestic shorthair. This sweet girl has a birth defect that makes her eyes too small for her head. She may be able to see a little, but not much. She loves to snuggle and rub up against people for attention. Charlie is a 2-and-a-half year-old tri-colored hound/lab mix. He is a happy, playful dog that loves to go on hikes and play with dog friends. He is not a fan of cats or small animals so a home without them would be the best. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

