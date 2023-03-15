Steele Gunn Martoglio was born March 6, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Laci and Josh Martoglio of Powell.
She weighed 8 lbs. 3 oz.
Steele joins sibling Valli Ray, 4.
Grandparents are Laurie and Edmond Kukuchka, Tony Martoglio, Roger Schmidt, and Patricia and Donald Zimbelman.
Xavier Philippe Dubé Boucher was born March 8, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Farrah Green and Phillippe Dubé Boucher of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 19 in. long.
Grandparents are Echo and Steven Youngbauer, Nathalie Dubé, Jules Boucher, and Serge Dea.
Odin Chenoweth was born March 9, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Ashley and Colton Chenoweth of Powell.
He weighed 9 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Corey and Karla Hill, and Frank and Melanie Chenoweth.
Cadence Jae Johnstone was born March 10, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Justice Anderson and Jeremy Johnstone of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 10 oz.
Cadence joins sibling Zahla Johnstone, 8.
Vernon Anthony Olsen was born March 12, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Kalan and Mason Olsen of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz.
Grandparents are Monty Nicholson, Teresa Nicholson, Rachel Bidon, and Justin Olsen.
Ainslee May Winckler was born Feb. 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jordan and Allie Winckler of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs.
Ainslee joins sibling, Bridger, 3.
Grandparents are Chuck and Karen Winkle and Tom and Cathy Winckler.
Delaney Grace Winckler was born Feb. 27, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jordan and Allie Winckler of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 3 oz.
Delaney joins sibling, Bridger, 3.
Grandparents are Chuck and Karen Winkle and Tom and Cathy Winckler.
