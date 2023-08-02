Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Linda M. Tech Reed, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $110; Andrew Jacob Smith, speeding, $118; Tara L. Lamb, fine, driving while under suspension, crash, $400; Lamb, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $600; Lamb, fine, careless driving, crash, $150
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sidney E. Pratt, fine, dog at large, $75; Pratt, fine, dog at large, $65; Pratt, fine, dog at large, $75; Paula M. Smith, forfeiture, disturbing the peace, $310; Jerid J. Flores, animal at large, $75
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Byron D. Nelson, Winkelman, Ariz., speeding, $122; Bonnie G. Dallinger, Wapiti, failure to yield at yield sign, $100; Patricia E. Webb, Spokane, Wash., speeding, $100; Pamela Smith, Flower Mound, Texas, failure to yield right of way to pedestrian in crosswalk, $300; Cortalino Joseph Garcia Jr., Bellevue, Wash., speeding, $109; Jenni Winter, San Jose, Calif., speeding, $125; Krist K. Hernandez, Powell, speeding, $106; Barry A. Suter, Orlanda, Fla., speeding, $121; Joseph M. Morris, Byron, fine, failure to obey traffic control devices, $100; Chance L. Sage, Powell, speeding, $124; Skye Blue Keller, Powell, fine, no liability insurance, $400; Cadence Gruell, Lovell, forfeiture, no valid driver license, crash, $410; Gruell, forfeiture, careless driving, crash, $210;
