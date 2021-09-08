Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Michael Martin, 51, driving with a suspended license, driving without an interlock device, Sept. 3
Disturbance
Caller saw a spotlight going around the Deaver Reservoir and heard a gunshot from the southeast side of the reservoir off Road 2N. Deputies provided assistance at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 29.
Traffic
County Road 8VE caller’s goat hit by a speeding car while on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle is now talking to the caller. Deputies provided assistance at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 29.
Vehicle hit posts on Big Horn Avenue, 1:55 p.m. Aug. 29.
Three horses, a grey, palomino and sorrel, near the intersection of Lane 11 1/2 and Road 10 in Powell at 6:20 a.m. Aug. 30.
REDDI report filed on brown truck on private property near Lane 11. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 30.
Two silver cars racing each other while heading eastbound on U.S. 14-16-20 East traveling more than 100 MPH. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30.
Mailboxes were run over on Road 9 in Powell, 10:20 a.m. Aug. 31.
Caller reporting seven road cones and a portable road closed ahead sign stolen near the intersection of Lane 7 and Road 10 in Powell, 3:05 p.m. Aug. 31.
REDDI report filed on white truck all over the road and into the oncoming lane on WYO 120 South in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Vehicle abandoned on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 5:20 p.m. Sept. 1.
Wood in the road on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 4:05 p.m. Sept. 2.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX in Cody involving a vehicle in a ditch with no injuries or blockage, 12:40 p.m. Sept. 3.
Debris in the road near the intersection of WYO 294 and US 14A, 3:50 p.m. Sept. 3.
Truck out of gas near the intersection of WYO 120 South and County Road 3KD in Meeteetse. Deputies provided assistance at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 3.
Caller said they were followed by a small grey car on County Road 3EX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
Other
Stolen phone pinging from County Road 2BC. Deputies were unable to locate it at 5:25 p.m. Aug.29.
Animal bite on Road 8 1/2 in Powell, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
Trash including mail, at Red Lake on County Road 6WXE. Deputies issued a citation at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 30.
Stray bay horse running at large and possibly injured on Sunburst Drive, 10:10 a.m. Aug. 31.
People on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell not feeding the horses and caller wants to know what can be done, 4:25 p.m. Aug. 31.
Second party report of harassment made on Road 8 1/2 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 31.
Goat in caller’s East Christy Lane yard. Deputies provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 31.
Road 2 in Powell resident said someone took the tab sticker off their front license plate. Deputies provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 2.
Harassment reported on Eaglenest Trail in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 2.
Body of a 57-year old man found on Whitney Drive in Cody, 3:20 p.m. Sept. 4.
County Road 2BE in Cody resident has a donkey in their yard, 8:45 p.m. Sept. 4.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Avante Oliver, 20, domestic battery and criminal trespass, Sept. 1
Chelsea Drake, 37, warrant, Sept. 1
Dalton Donahoo, 25, warrant, Sept. 1
Katherine Mullen, 24, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Sept. 2
Eboni Jackson, 29, warrant, Sept. 2
Nathan Caris, 31, driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal lights, Sept. 4
Dennis Lotspeich, 61, driving under the influence of alcohol, no turn signals, illegal left turn, Sept. 5
Terence Bryant, 44, warrant, Sept. 5
Mateo Icaai, 22, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle, no driver’s license, Sept. 5
Tyler Stonehouse, probation violation, Sept. 6
Disturbance
Women heard yelling on 19th Street. Officers were unable to locate them at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 31.
Dog has been barking for at least the last two hours near 26th Street but the male caller does not know the exact location. Officers were unable to locate at 11:20 p.m. Sept. 3.
Person wearing a red shirt and black pants in a dark SUV honked for the third time in five minutes on Sunset Boulevard North, 2:50 a.m. Sept. 6.
Traffic
Truck pulling a camper taking up many spots and has slides out at West Park Hospital on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 31.
Parking problem reported on River View Drive in Cody. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 a.m. Aug. 31.
Fuelie Avenue resident reported parking problems with their neighbor’s vehicles. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. Aug. 31.
Woman said a crash occurred on Alpine Avenue last week. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 31.
Two vehicle crash at Walmart. There is one elderly female requiring an ambulance and there is partial blockage. Police issued a citation at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 31.
Woman said she was tailgated through town and when she pulled into her driveway the vehicle took off. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 1.
A motorhome and a black truck crashed at the Cocono Country Store on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 1.
A car and a deer crashed on the 17th Street hill. Officers provided assistance at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 2.
Dead deer in the middle of the eastbound lane near the intersection of 36th Street and Sheridan Avenue, 6:05 a.m. Sept. 2.
A white Subaru WRX and a grey Dodge 1500 crashed in the old Buckstitch Canvas parking lot. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 2.
Blue and silver pickup truck stalled and is blocking one eastbound lane near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 10th Street at 6:45 a.m. Sept. 3.
Phone found in the street near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 12th Street, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3.
Woman said people are parking vans on the corner of Beck Avenue and 12th Street and she can’t see around the corner. Officers provided assistance at 2 p.m. Sept. 3.
Funeral escort requested from the LDS Stake Office on Heart Mountain Street at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
Overnight theft reported from a vehicle parked on 32nd Street with no suspects. Officers provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 4.
Parking problem reported on Allen Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 6.
Other
Dog left in a four-door red Cadillac SUV on Lindsey Lane and the caller is concerned because it is hot out. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 31.
Billboard spray painted on Mountain View Drive, 4:40 p.m. Aug. 31.
Stray cat found on Arrow Avenue, 4:55 p.m. Aug. 31.
Salisbury Avenue resident has a cream colored dog weighing 80-90 pounds. It is wearing a tag from Rexburg, Idaho. The resident is unable to keep the dog and would like it picked up. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Feral kitten in trap on B Street, 10:20 a.m. Sept. 1.
Caller would like extra patrols as their Bleistein Avenue mother believes someone tried to break into her home around midnight the previous night. Officers provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1.
Cat in a trap on B Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. Sept. 2.
Alpine Avenue resident would like to speak to an officer regarding ongoing harassment from his neighbor. Officers provided assistance at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 2.
Woman said children are writing profane words and yelling at her at the Mentock Park skate park. Officers provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 2.
RV parked on County Road 2AB property with no one around. Officers provided assistance at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 2.
Caller lost three Ford rings on a single key ring near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 4:35 p.m. Sept. 3.
Man locked his car with his 20-month child inside at the Green Gables Motel on Central Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3.
Woman said someone keeps banging on her 29th Street door. Officers provided assistance at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 3.
Unknown person turned off the raw water valve overnight on Olive Glenn Drive. The caller turned it back on and informed WY Sprinkler but would like it reported as he believes it was a prank, 8:55 a.m. Sept. 4.
The Irma Hotel reported the gun that the gunfighters raffle off every year is missing from the closet they keep it locked in, 6:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
Someone has damaged a pipe at the Conoco Country Store on 17th Street, 6:35 p.m. Sept. 4.
A person broke out a renter’s bedroom window at Headlines Salon on Rumsey Avenue, 6:35 a.m. Sept. 5.
Brown leather wallet with a Wyoming ID and CDL license, credit and debit cards, $200 and a couple checks, 2:50 p.m. Sept. 5.
Husky and red hound dogs running at large near the intersection of Carter Avenue and Newton Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Sept. 6.
Pioneer Avenue man said someone took money off his wife’s disability card. Officers provided assistance at 11:55 p.m. Sept. 6.
