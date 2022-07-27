CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Haley M. Woodall; Woodall pled guilty June 24 to driving under the influence, her fourth such offense in 10 years. Two other counts will be dismissed at a later sentencing hearing as part of the plea agreement.
State v. Jerry Guerrero; Guerrero pled no contest July 14 to one count of interference with a peace officer as part of a plea deal that led to the dismissal of a second charge. He was sentenced to 44 days jail time with credit for 44 days served and ordered to pay $249 restitution and $300 fees and fines.
State v. Michael Rosacci; Rosacci was sentenced July 19 to 18-24 months prison time with credit for 126 days served and charged $250 in fees and fines. He pled guilty to possession of meth, his third such conviction on the charge.
