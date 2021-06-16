Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dagmar Rohde, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; John Thomas Wyllie, careless driving, crash, $200; Howard Evans, failure to stop at sign, $110; Nicholas Quintiliani, improper backing, crash, $210; Cammy Kay Whitlock, failure to yield, stop at stop sign, $100; Whitlock, speeding, $100; Clinton Fox, no valid or expired registration, $110.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Edward Thompson, Westborough, Mass., speeding, $136; Christian Sewell, Haverhill, Mass., speeding, $121; Michael Hnatt, College Station, Texas, speeding, $121, $10; Karl Dobias, Chantilly, Va., speeding, $217; Jamie Chamberlain, Rock Springs, speeding in school zone, $175.
