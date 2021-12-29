Cora James Shuler was born Dec. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Jessica and Tucker Shuler of Powell.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
She joins siblings Cameron, 6, and Carson, 2.
Grandparents are Ted and Maureen Shuler and Beth Cunning.
Sophie Marie Flores was born Dec. 22, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Hannah and Blaze Flores of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Donny and Candace Anderson, Mike Flores and Chauna Flores.
