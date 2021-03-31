Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jerry Raph, $101; John Teding Van Berkhout, $111; Edward Sheldon, $15; Alfred Bates, $167; Dexter Otstott, $105; Melissa Brakey, $140; Scott Weber, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
William Lamuth, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $270; Cody Johannsen, reckless driving, $520; Jordan Mann, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; John Teding Van Berkhout, no seat belt, $25; Kahla Love, no seat belt, $25; Michael Beyer, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Samuel Kesler, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison in wrong area, $250; Kesler, failing to report a violation as a professional guide or outfitter, $550; Dustin Simon, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Gary Alfreds, theft under $1,000, jail 90 days, 86 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,696.25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Justin Erickson, Red Lodge, $101; Trent Sumpter, Billings, $150; Linda Healow, Billings, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karen Randolph, San Diego, driving under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances, no registration, failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to signal, charges dismissed.
