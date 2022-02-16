Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kalven McPherson, 23, warrant for prison sentence, Feb. 9
Disturbance
Caller heard a lot of female screaming coming from a lake on Marquette Drive about 10-15 minutes ago. The caller’s property backs up the canal road on the lake. Deputies were unable to locate her at 7:55 p.m. Feb. 12.
Traffic
One-vehicle crash at the intersection of WYO 294 and US 14A in Powell, 7:25 p.m. Feb. 7.
Vehicle abandoned on Lane 11 in Powell, 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7.
Sheep out on the road near the intersection of Road 11 and Lane 5 in Powell, 1:05 p.m. Feb. 8.
Vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Lane 8 ½ and Road 10 in Powell, 4:55 p.m. Feb. 8.
A truck and deer crashed near the intersection of Road 1 and Lane 9 in Powell, 7:40 p.m. Feb. 8.
Caller said there are seven horses on the road near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Carter Mountain Access Road in Cody. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:55 a.m. Feb. 11.
Other
Theft reported near the intersection of Whitetail Road and Lane 13 in Powell, 9:05 a.m. Feb. 6.
More than 100 busted beer bottles, 8-9 empty boxes and some cash receipts littered on WYO 114 in Powell, 9:45 a.m. Feb. 6.
Golden doodle and retriever mix dog lost from Black Diamond Drive in Meeteetse. The male dog is light tan and red, has a blue collar and goes by the name “Pluto,” 3:15 p.m. Feb. 6.
US 14-16-20 West caller is having problems with their neighbor’s dogs. Deputies provided assistance at 5:40 p.m. Feb. 6.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Cougar Avenue in Cody at 8 p.m. Feb. 6.
Conagher Road in Cody caller’s identity has been compromised, 8:20 a.m. Feb. 7.
Heeler mix dog with no collar found shot and deceased in a canal under a bridge on the north side of Lane 8 in Powell, 1:35 p.m. Feb. 7.
Deputies assisted Cody Police on Sheridan Avenue in Cody, 7:45 p.m. Feb. 7.
An 81-year-old woman was found deceased on County Road 7UH, 7:30 a.m. Feb. 8.
Fraud reported on Mountain Drive in Cody, 9:15 a.m. Feb. 8.
Sunburst Drive in Cody caller said their neighbor’s horses are on their property and would like the neighbor spoken to. Deputies provided assistance at 11:10 a.m. Feb. 8.
Jewelry was found near the intersection of Cactus Drive and County Road 6WX in Cody. The caller will drop it off at the Park County Law Enforcement Center, 12 p.m. Feb. 8.
Signs stolen near the intersection of County Road 1AB and Cowboy Drive in Clark, 1:40 p.m. Feb. 8.
Aggressive mastiff dog running at large in the Henry Road in Powell area, 1:45 p.m. Feb. 8.
Four dogs came off property on Jonathon Road in Powell and attacked the caller and the caller’s dogs, injuring the caller. Deputies provided assistance at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 8.
Brown and white steer on County Road 6WX in Cody. The bovine was gone upon deputy arrival at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 8.
More than 12 horses at large near the intersection of Road 19 and Lane 13 ½ in Powell, 9:40 a.m. Feb. 9.
Mountain Drive in Cody caller would like to speak to a deputy. Deputies provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 9.
Smashed out vehicle near Road 8 in Powell. Caller said it was smashed out earlier today when they drove by, 5 p.m. Feb. 9.
Deceased 52-year-old man on Lane 15 in Powell, 4:15 a.m. Feb. 10.
Two people involved in a domestic dispute on WYO 290 in Meeteetse. One person is being threatening and violent, 2:35 p.m. Feb. 10.
Gerber Lane in Cody resident received a strange text. Deputies provided assistance at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10.
Some type of shepherd dog chasing caller’s cows on Road 11 in Powell, 8:10 a.m. Feb. 11.
Caller said there are some very intoxicated people on US 14A in Powell, 2:10 a.m. Feb. 12.
Clothing items burglarized from Cooper Lane in Cody, 5:05 p.m. Feb. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Kaleb Zarate, 28, warrant, Feb. 8
Joshua Harms, 28, driving with a suspended license- 2nd offense, no insurance, Feb. 10
Buddy Valentine Jr., 51, possession of controlled substance and under the influence of controlled substance, Feb. 10
Elizabeth Levine, 43, possession of controlled substance, Feb. 12
Jonathan Willert, 40, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and no insurance, Feb. 13
Disturbance
Caller would like to file a welfare/noise complaint on someone in a room on Eighth Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 11.
Warren Road man said a dog has been barking at the house south of him for the last three hours. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 p.m. Feb. 11.
Peake Avenue caller said a dog to the south of them has been barking for approximately three hours. Officers provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 13.
A male caller on 19th Street said his neighbor’s dog has been barking since 10 p.m. off and on. Officers provided assistance at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 14.
Dog has been barking for the past hour on Stampede Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 14.
Traffic
Red truck parked in front of a stop sign near the intersection of Twin Creek Trail Avenue and Hardpan Avenue for the past two days, 11:05 a.m. Feb. 8.
Stray border collie reported on Yellowstone Avenue, running into the street. Officers were unable to locate it at 7:35 p.m. Feb. 8.
Caller said a vehicle has been parked on the south side of City Park on Sheridan Avenue for a while, 10:15 a.m. Feb. 9.
Motor vehicle crash on 12th Street. The caller is with Eagle Recovery and needs to report the accident and damage to wood posts, 5:10 p.m. Feb. 9.
White Dodge Ram rear-ended a little silver car near the intersection of Eighth Street and Yellowstone Avenue. Both vehicles were occupied but the caller was not involved. Police issued a warning at 2:25 p.m. Feb. 11.
Woman said a red Chevy pickup truck with Alberta, Canada license plates and five juveniles inside was harassing her by following her while she walked a dog, and possibly shot an airsoft gun toward her. Officers provided assistance at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 12.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue is requesting a road blockage as a semi truck backs up into his parking lot. The semi will be there at 10 a.m. Feb. 14.
Other
Mashie Club caller reported fraud to the Cody Law Enforcement Center. Officers provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Feb. 8.
Heart Mountain Street caller has concerns about a man soliciting juvenile females. Two incidents occurred during the skating club at Riley Arena. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Feb. 8.
Two dogs – a black lab and border collie – in Sunset Boulevard North backyard. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 p.m. Feb. 8.
Possible child abuse reported on 29th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12 p.m. Feb. 9.
Yellowstone Avenue caller is concerned with marks they saw on a child’s face. Officers provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 9.
Sulphur Creek Street woman said her Social Security number has been compromised. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 10.
Big Horn Avenue caller is missing his brown bifold wallet that contains a driver’s license, Social Security card and debit card, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Stray animal on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 10.
Eighth Street caller has questions about fireplaces. Officers provided assistance at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 11.
A caller on Eighth Street believes a parent physically and verbally abused their child. Officers were unable to locate at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 11.
Caller was dropped off by people who paid for her room on US 14-16-20 East. The caller locked herself in the room and is now refusing to leave, 11:45 a.m. Feb. 12.
Woman dropped off a Door Dash order on Gail Lane. When the male customer recognized her he chased her to her truck. Officers provided assistance at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 12.
Caller received a text saying his friends had been kidnapped near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 12.
Canyon View Avenue vehicle was vandalized. Officers were unable to assist at 11 p.m. Feb. 12.
Lame Deer Avenue man wants to make a report of identity theft and has a written statement to give officers, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 14.
Red chow dog running at large near the intersection of Date Street and Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the dog at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 14.
River View Drive resident has a fraud check he wants to deliver to officers, 12:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
Man wants to talk to an officer about his car being vandalized on 17th Street on Feb. 3. Officers provided assistance at 12:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
Woman was trespassed from a property on US 14-16-20 East and needs to see how she can get her vehicle back. Officers provided assistance at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 14.
An A Street dog has been tied up for hours. It’s tangled, has no water or shelter, and is crying. The caller wants to remain anonymous. Officers provided assistance at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
