Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Juliett Schlake, $130; Mary Mellinger, $105; Dennis Heiney Jr., $105; Kevin Cooley, $105; Kari Smith, $105.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kristina Van Vleet, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years, jail 100 days, 80 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $470; Nathan Cummings, driving with a suspended license, $450; Thalia Hinojosa, speeding too fast for conditions, $240; Dennis Heiney Jr., driving with a suspended license, $440; Stanley Parker, no seat belt, $25; Thalia Hinojosa, no auto insurance, $570.

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Cordell Stookey, Billings, $140; Catherine Leonhard, Vienna, Va., $125; Brandin Burleson, Billings, $110; Anni Molgard, Brigham City, Utah, $130; Summer Daniels, Columbus, Mont., $103; Emily Harnden, Bozeman, $135; Lori Pendill, Mechanicsville, Va., $130; Matthew Bishop, Libby, Mont., $120; Tyler Zicht, Englewood, Colo., $125.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Cade Premer, Evans, Colo., driving with a suspended license, $440; Henry Rodas Urizar, Gillette, invalid driver’s license, $140.

