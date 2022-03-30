Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
March 22, 2:24 p.m., 970 120 N. Alarm, canceled, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
March 24, 8:08 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
March 25, midnight, 2401 Cougar Ave. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 10 minutes.
March 26, 9:06 a.m., South Fork Highway and Chugwater Road. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 7 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
March 26, 10:38 a.m., 2401 Cougar Ave. Fire alarm, investigated, 3 units and 13 personnel responded. Time in service: 22 minutes.
March 26, 1:18 p.m., 2320 Mountain View Rd. Hit gas line, stood by for Black Hills Energy, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours and 35 minutes.
March 26, 7:16 p.m., McNeil and U.S. 14-16-20 E. Two car vehicle accident, assisted EMS and traffic control, 4 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
March 27, 11:27 a.m., 168 County Road 3DX. Three-acre grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 3 minutes.
March 27, 7:47 p.m., 2401 Davidson Ave. Saw smoke coming from vent, investigated, 3 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
March 28, 10:27 a.m., 3006 US 14-16-20 W. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
March 28, 11:37 a.m., 391 County Road YXZ. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 27 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 minutes.
March 28, 2:51 p.m., 5831 US 14-16-20 E. Two-acre grass fire, extinguished, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 47 minutes.
