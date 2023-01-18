Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kaitlyn Jean Stryjewski, 36, warrant, Jan. 10.
Traffic
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell reported people were throwing beer bottles and fireworks at them while they were driving. Deputy provided assistance, 9:41 a.m., Jan. 8.
Caller on Cooper Lane East reported two pigs in the road, 5:53 p.m., Jan. 14.
Other
Caller on Lane 13 in Powell reported suspicious activity when an unknown person arrived on the caller’s property asking for another person that does not live there. Deputy provided assistance, 8:34 a.m., Jan. 8.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell said they had firewood stolen, 1:50 p.m., Jan. 8.
Caller on Montana Street in Meeteetse reported seeing a vehicle’s headlights at the house across from them and said there is someone inside the house with a flashlight. Deputy provided assistance, 6:26 p.m., Jan. 8.
Caller on Copperleaf Drive reported the theft of dirt, which they said was taken from their side yard, 1:34 p.m., Jan. 9.
Caller on U.S. 14A in Powell reported their locks were cut, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 12.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Timothy H. Bennett, 42, probation and parole sanction, Jan. 10.
Kirk H. Ohman, 32, probation and parole arrest, Jan. 12.
Amelia L. Miller, 32, DUI and headlights not in use, Jan. 13.
Adrian DeLaCruz, 35, warrant, Jan. 14.
Erick Marquez, 34, DUI, failure to signal, failure to stop before emerging from alley, Jan. 15.
Albert R.J. Gaines, 29, possession of controlled substance, Jan. 15.
Disturbance
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported a disturbance saying there were unsupervised kids yelling and screaming. A warning was issued, 5:12 p.m., Jan 16.
Traffic
Caller on 17th Street reported a person in a vehicle was throwing items out of the vehicle, speeding and driving recklessly. Officer provided assistance, 12:23 p.m. Jan. 16.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Vehicle vs. dumpster, unknown make or model, 5:47 p.m. Jan. 11.
Motor vehicle crash on North Street and Sheridan Avenue. Black truck up on sidewalk. No obvious damage to truck, no obvious damage to anything else. No plate, no make or model. Vehicle gone upon officer’s arrival, 8:54 p.m. Jan. 11.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reporting parking problem, says there is a car parked half on the side walk and has been there for a few days. Officer provided assistance, 1:53 p.m. Jan 13.
Other
A caller on Pioneer Avenue said there is a heeler-type dog in her apartment, but it has no collar and does not belong to her. She requested an officer to pick it up, 8:26 p.m., Jan. 10.
Caller on Bakken Avenue is concerned that his 4-year-old son is home alone and would like an officer to check in on him. Officer provided assistance, 8:27 p.m., Jan. 10.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported an agitated male trying to get into a silver Ford Focus with a crowbar. Officer provided assistance, 8:29 p.m., Jan. 11.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said a man’s meals are starting to stack up at the door, and this is the third day with no answer at this house. Officer provided assistance, 1:10 p.m., Jan. 12.
Caller on 11th Street reported a female left the office five minutes ago and was not making sense. Caller doesn’t think it was medical but requested a welfare check, 1:40 p.m., Jan. 12.
Caller on Central Avenue reported seeing a bird in the front door of the hotel that looks like a pet but isn’t sure if anyone is taking care of it. Officer provided assistance, 4:09 p.m., Jan. 13.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a 27-year-old male who is highly intoxicated and turning blue, 1:02 a.m. Jan. 14.
Caller on 12th Street/Beck Avenue requested a welfare check after a man with a goatee, wearing a black jacket and shorts, ran out into traffic and almost got hit, 1:06 p.m., Jan. 15.
Caller on Skyline Drive, who is a realtor for homeowners, requested extra patrol in the area after garbage was dumped in the yard of a home. Officer provided assistance, 5:10 p.m., Jan. 15.
Caller currently in Buffalo reporting threatening texts her daughter is getting from a male on Sheridan Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 2:19 p.m. Jan. 16.
