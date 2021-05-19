Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 11, 8:43 p.m., 99 Tapadero Drive. Motorcycle fell on man, assisted EMS, 4 units and 23 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 4 minutes.
May 13, 6:30 p.m., 26th and Carter. Report of smoke, investigated, nothing found, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
May 15, 1:28 a.m., 1789 CR 6WX. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 5 units and 12 personnel responded. Time in service: 42 minutes.
May 15, 5:22 p.m., 14A and Caboose Lane. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours 11 minutes.
May 17, 8:06 a.m., 19th and Sheridan. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 5 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
May 17, 10:28 a.m., 2841 US 14-16-20 W. Motorcycle vs. deer, assisted EMS, 5 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service 1 hour 15 minutes.
