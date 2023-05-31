Dice is a three year old domestic longhaired white and black kitty. He loves his other feline friends and spending time sunbathing outside on his catio. He is a Sponsored Adoption, meaning he is FREE to a person with an approved application. Dice is a neutered male, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. Bruiser is a one year old blue heeler mix. He is black and white with some pretty unique spots. Bruiser would prefer to go to a home that doesn’t have kids, cats or other dogs. He really enjoys going for car rides. You can check Dice and Bruiser out on our website parkcountyanimalshelter.org. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.