Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
NONRESIDENT TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert H. Letson, Milton, Wis., forfeiture, speeding, $106; Lilia Sarfati Emmanvelle, Paris, France, speeding, $118; Diane Gilbert Vanderveen, Pickering, Ontario, speeding, $125; Xuan Yi Lee, Wichita, Kan., forfeiture, speeding, $115; Parker James Collins, Powell, fine, no liability insurance, crash, $400
NONRESIDENT OTHER OFFENSES
Calvin S. Warren, Billings, fine, open container, $200; Robert K. Styles, Fromberg, public intoxication, $510
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.