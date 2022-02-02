Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Catherine Lydia Haslett, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Justin Mariani, no valid or expired registration, $110, no or one tail light, $110; Kinsey Webb, no valid or expired registration, $100; Meagan English, speeding in school zone, $170; Trenton Briggs, no liability insurance, failure to pay warrant.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Charisse Childress, animal at large, $75.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Jose Alberto Cruz Gomez, Greybull, no valid drivers license, $160; David Hessenthaler, Lovell, open container by vehicle operator, failure to appear or pay warrant.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Kurt Lowe, Knoxville, Tenn., failure to obey posted regulations, failure to appear warrant.

