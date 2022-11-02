Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Kiley Boley, $115; Lisa Platt, $105; Sherry Lansford, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Robert A. Jackson, criminal trespass, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months probation, $220; Jackson, criminal entry, $220; Timothy M. Ary, DUI, 6 months probation, $270; Richard Salazar Amavisca, DUI, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months probation, $620; Raymond Goodman, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, $270; Goodman, theft under $1,000, jail 30 days, $270; Amber J. Yager, turning violation, $100.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Luke Gillingham, Imperial Beach, Calif., $105; Benjamin Burden, Livingston, Mont., $97; Julie Bennett, Scottsdale, Ariz., $135; Cassandra Jane Xian Hwee Liew, Castro Valley, Calif., $130; Jake Bauer, Waverly, Minn., $160; Chance Eisenmann, Sheridan, $120; Angela Wight, Livermore Falls, Maine, $113; Kaleb Koslowsky, Casper, $145; Maryanne T. Waite, Powell, $105.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Alek M. Torres, Worland, driver with no seat belt, $25; Torres, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $150.
