Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Oct. 7, 9:17 a.m., 139 Road 20, alarm, investigated, 3 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Oct. 9, 10:04 a.m., 1161 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, investigated, Gallagher Simpson art gallery, 2 units and 18 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Oct. 11, 1:36 p.m., 2444 Heights Ave. Alarm, 2 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 54 minutes.
Oct. 11, 1:47 p.m., 3464 US 14-16-20 W. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 30 minutes.
Oct. 11, 4:29 p.m., 130 Yellowstone Ave. Motor vehicle crash, assist EMS, traffic control, 4 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 5:05 p.m.
Oct. 11, 6:02 p.m., 3132 Cougar Ave. Fire alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 8 minutes.
Oct. 12, 5:07 a.m., 43 Postem Road in Crandall. CO alarm, investigated, 4 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 53 minutes.
Oct. 13, 7:56 a.m., 4754 US 14A. motor vehicle crash, 3 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 3 minutes.
Oct. 14, 8:39 p.m., 4003 Road 6WX. Motor vehicle crash, 6 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 41 minutes.
Oct. 15, 2:16 p.m., US 14-16-20 East and WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle crash, 2 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 9 minutes.
Oct. 15, 8:13 p.m., 424 Yellowstone Ave. Flashing light inside building, 1 unit and 30 personnel responded. Time in service: 7 minutes.
Oct. 16, 12:34 p.m., 5 Hickory Club. Grass and fence on fire, 4 units and 21 personnel responded. Time in service: 36 minutes
Oct. 17, 2:19 p.m., 1207 Bluewater Court. Possible gas leak, 3 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 21 minutes.
