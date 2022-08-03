Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 27, 9:51 a.m., 1402 H Street. Alarm, cancelled, one vehicle and 24 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
July 29, 9:02 p.m., 2700 Road 6WX, lightning strike, turned over to interagency, 4 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 4 hours, 30 minutes.
July 30, 12:33 a.m., 1900 Road 6WX, smoke in area, turned over to interagency, 4 units and 14 personnel responded. Time in service: 2 hours, 30 minutes.
July 31, 2:09 p.m., 20 Big Sky Road, controlled burn out of control, extinguished, 7 units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours, 28 minutes.
July 31, 7:22 p.m., 1014 Stampede Ave., hot oil fryer on fire, extinguished, five units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 38 minutes.
Aug. 1, 2:14 p.m., 236 Road 2BC, assisted coroner, 3 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 46 minutes.
Aug. 1, 5:20 p.m., 13th and Rumsey, two car crash, assisted EMS, 4 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour.
Aug. 2, 6:47 a.m., 134 Cooper Lane E. Alarm, cancelled, 4 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 23 minutes.
