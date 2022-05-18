Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 10, 3:16 p.m., 198 W. Yellowstone Ave. Smoke at Our Place, extinguished, 6 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour, 4 minutes.
May 13, 8:36 a.m., 1243 Sage Ave. Alarm, investigated, 3 units and 28 personnel. Time in service: 14 minutes.
May 13, 12:53 p.m., 2201 Lieutenant Childers St. Smell of gas, investigated, 3 units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 27 minutes.
May 15, 5:25 p.m., 2821 Rocky Rd. Grass fire, extinguished, 4 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 53 minutes.
