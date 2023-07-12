Recent marriage licenses issued at the Park County Courthouse include:
Heston G. Williams, 22, of Cody, and Andrea M. Bargstadt, 21, of Winside, Neb.
Shattuck J. Swenson, 24, and Sierra E. Gwinn, 26, both of Cody.
Thomas C. Fargen, 24, of Glenrock, and Macy B. McClure, 22, of Cody.
Samuel J. Kesler, 32, and Josie A. Dove, 28, both of Cody.
Ronald E. Smith, 59, and Leanna M. Morton, 53, both of Cody.
Travis H. Dooley, 34, and Aubrey L. Savage, 27, both of La Vernia, Texas.
Adam K. Morse, 34, and Sarah N. Siems, 34, both of Casper.
Stuart I. Ostrow, 58, and Raelene J. Mercer, 54, both of Miami Beach, Fla.
Troy E. Powell, 58, of Powell, and Linda D. Giles, 58, of Providence, Utah.
Eric L. Cox, 51, of Clark, and Michelle J. Philips, 50, of Utica, Mich.
James E. Delamater, 34, and Gena M. Lawson, both of Powell.
Robert E. Hazouri, 60, and Kimberly A. Hazouri, 59, both of Lawtey, Fla.
Justin Johnston, 21, of Powell, and Natascha K. Schlee, 21, of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Benjamin Z. Leinonen, 23, of Hobart, Wis., and Jalynn R. Atnip, 20, of Cody.
Zachary L. Guthrie, 30, and Kendall N. Dudenhoeffer, 27, both of Cody.
Matthew J. Neal, 23, and Dakotah R. Kilgore, 21, both of Post Falls, Idaho.
