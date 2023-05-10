Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Brenda Lea Schmidt, 50, warrant, May 2.
Kyle Jacob Sager, 30, warrant, May 3.
Levy Jarrett Anderson, 47, warrant, May 3.
Fabian Brann Phillips, 38, two warrants, May 5.
Morgan Tyler Black, 30, warrant, May 5.
Traffic
Caller on County Road 7WC in Cody said someone drove into the outhouses and damaged them, 3:15 p.m., May 1.
Motor vehicle crash on 19th Street in Cody. One car hit a transformer, and there were injuries. Deputy provided assistance, 4:05 p.m., May 1.
Officer initiated activity at US 14-16-20 E in Cody. Hay on road way causing road hazard/blockage. Deputy provided assistance, 1:22 p.m., May 2.
Motor vehicle crash on WYO 115 at milepost 35. Vehicle went through a fence and is laying on its side with no one around. Deputy provided assistance, 3:07 a.m., May 6.
Other
Caller on Baird Court in Powell would like to speak to deputy about burning laws. They said someone let their fire burn all night, and he would like to know the laws. Deputy provided assistance, 7:09 a.m., May 1.
Caller on County Road 7GQ in Cody reported her neighbor went up to the Little Sunlight area in a black Ford F-150 at around noon. He was supposed to be back before dark, but has not contacted anyone. Deputy provided assistance, 8:41 p.m., May 2.
Caller on Hastings Horseshoe in Powell reported a storage unit burglary, 1:46 p.m., May 4.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell states there are three subjects possibly using drugs, 6:07 p.m., May 4.
Caller on Lane 13 in Powell reported possible drug use at the above residence. Deputy provided assistance, 11:19 p.m., May 4.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell reported intoxicated subjects were fighting, 5:35 p.m., May 5.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Levy J. Anderson, 47, probation violation, May 2.
Kataline M. Juarez Puente, 27, domestic battery, May 5.
Corbin Z. Hendrix, 26, warrant, May 7.
James C. Callison, 27, warrant, May 8.
Traffic
REDDI report on 17th Street. Caller stated a male in a red trailblazer type truck is possibly very intoxicated. Officer provided assistance, 1: 37 p.m., May 6.
Other
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported garbage was being dumped behind her house in the field. Officer provided assistance, 10:43 a.m., May 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported an intoxicated white male, 10:24 p.m., May 2.
Caller on 32nd Street reported their neighbor was filling the dumpster with manure, and leaving it all over the ground. Officer provided assistance, 11:26 a.m., May 3.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on an elderly female living in the lot with a lot of animals in an older model Jeep Cherokee, dark brown in color. The caller said the female has been on the property for multiple weeks. Officer provided assistance, 6:57 p.m., May 3.
Caller on Cougar Avenue reported a small safe is missing from his residence. Officer provided assistance, 8:34 a.m., May 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on his dad, who was sent to the hospital on the 19th, and he is no longer there, and caller hasn’t been able to get a hold of him. Officer provided assistance, 1:35 p.m., May 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a female smoking a joint in her Ford Explorer near the Garden Center at Walmart. Officer provided assistance, 2:24 p.m., May 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported someone dined and dashed. They did not pay for their food and left in a gray Toyota pickup with no front license plate, but stated they were from Canada and staying at the Irma, 8:09 p.m., May 4.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street states her daughter was punched in the face by another child, 5:59 p.m., May 6.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street states a male threatened his life at the outdoors expo, 6:52 p.m., May 6.
Caller on 26th Street reported suspicious activity with a male subject checking cars, 1:13 a.m., May 7.
Caller on Meadow Lane Avenue reported a juvenile male, approximately 12 years old, scratched profanities into vehicle, 11:50 a.m., May 7.
Caller on River View Driver said people are impersonating Spectrum employees and the caller, a Spectrum representative, is upset about it. Officer provided assistance, 2:11 p.m., May 8.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a patient is harassing employees at the clinic. Officer provided assistance, 4:39 p.m., May 8.
