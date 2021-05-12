Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Erika Fenwick, $140; Judith Cali, $103; Taggart Blair, $125; James Beukelman, $15; Jon O’Shaughnessy, $103; Sandra Coutley, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Laura Vertz, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $780; Ethan Haywood, driving with a suspended license, jail 30 days, 30 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $440; Courtnie Tucker, no child safety restraint, $80; Quinn Karlin, careless driving, $175; Casey Johnson, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 88 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $820.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Tanner Trujillo, Burlington, $103; Gene Pruett, Thermopolis, $130; Katharine Boreen, Basin, $103; Joseph Dunbar, Lloyd, Mont., $115; Tanner Esau, Burlington, $140; Tikara Williams, Tulsa, Okla., $103; Dylan Safranek, Douglassville, Pa., $140; Michael Benally, Fort Washakie, $125; John Summers, Parshall, Colo., $135; Andrew Clark, Eagle, Colo., $120; Robert Swan, Riviera Beach, Fla., $125; Israel Boyd, North Bergen, N.J., $155; George Coates, Reno, Nev., $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dennis Solberg, Casper, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at a stop sign, jail 30 days, 29 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $970.
