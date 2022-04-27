Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Zakary Diller, 24, property damage, April 20.
Alexander Gaisford, 21, driving while under the influence first offense, ran a stop sign, April 22.
Travis Dawe, 41, warrant, April 25.
Disturbance
Caller on Road 19 in Powell says two people have been fighting again over ongoing issues, 5:37 p.m. April 18.
Caller on Ave. H in Powell would like to report a delayed domestic, 11:03 p.m. April 19.
Caller on Schneider Rd. in Cody reports a person is trespassing and refusing to leave. Deputy gave assistance, 8:02 a.m. April 20.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell would like to report a domestic where subject is tossing all of their stuff around, 6:55 a.m. April 22.
Traffic
Caller on Osprey Rd. and US 14A in Cody said there was a a school bus red light violation, 10:09 a.m. April 20.
A brown and white paint horse was in the road on Lane 11 and Ryan Rd. in Powell. Horse returned to owner, 3:01 p.m. April 21.
Caller on WYO 294 and Lane 11 in Powell reported light brown cow in road. Cow was returned to owner, 4:16 p.m. April 21.
A couple of black angus were found in road on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell, deputy returned to owner. 11:30 a.m. April 22.
White truck with a long bed was swerving all over the road on Lane 10 1/2 and Road 1 in Powell. Deputies unable to locate, 8:23 a.m. April 23.
Other
Caller on Warren St. in Meeteetse says they have received a package that they think has been compromised and contains an illegal substance, 8:10 a.m. April 18.
A trailer ramp fell off on Road 6WX in Cody caller reported it lost. It was returned to owner, 7:10 p.m. April 18.
Caller on Road 8 in Powell says that they need to report a theft. Deputy provided assistance, 9:57 a.m. April 19.
Caller on Road 7WC in Cody says that there was a horse on the highway that was put back inside the nearest fence. Deputy provided assistance 11:48 a.m. April 19.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell is requesting a civil standby. Deputy provided assistance 1:29 p.m. April 19.
Welfare check requested on Road 20, caller unable to contact person at the address, 4:28 p.m. April 19.
Caller found a pager once the snow started to melt on WYO 212 and WYO 296 in Cody. Caller turned in to Park County Law Enforcement Center, returned to owner, 11:44 a.m. April 20.
Caller at Road 7 in Powell needs to report property damage for insurance, 5:01 p.m. April 20.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell would like to speak to a deputy regarding harassment. Deputy provided assistance 7:42 p.m. April 20.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell would like people trespassed, 6:29 p.m. April 21.
A dog charged caller on Road 20 in Cody, deputy provided assistance 11:05 a.m. April 22.
Caller on Battlefield Trail in Clark needs to report property damage, 1:49 p.m. April 22.
Caller on Road 6NQ in Cody would like to issue a trespass complaint a person is removing items from the property, 3:40 p.m. April 22.
Caller on Road 7GQ in Cody would like a welfare check on a person stuck or broken down. Dispatch handled, 6:28 p.m. April 22.
Caller on Franklin St. in Meeteetse would like a deputy to look at tracks found around the home. Deputy assisted and found nothing, 10:59 p.m. April 22.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
David Myers, 53, Powell, theft and probation violation, April 19.
Alexia Guerrero, 23, Powell, warrant, April 21.
Ame Woodbeck, 50, disorderly conduct, April 24.
Tracy Fleury, 61, warrant, April 25.
Disturbance
Caller on River View Dr. says she came home and her neighbor was spraying their dog with a garden hose, 7:07 p.m. April 19.
Caller on A St. states east of his house a dog is barking, a white Impala and a white dually outside. Officer gave assistance 1:37 a.m. April 20.
On Sheridan Ave. caller’s estranged wife harassed caller verbally. Officer provided assistance 10:15 p.m. April 20.
Caller on Twin Creek Trail Ave. reported barking dog which is an ongoing issue. Officer provided assistance 1:29 p.m. April 21.
Caller on 23rd St. wants to report a delayed domestic issue between two individuals with a White Ford Explorer, 4:05 p.m. April 24.
Caller on 11th St. reporting a noisy animal says there is a dog barking, 8:19 p.m. April 24.
Traffic
Caller on Sheridan Ave. says there is a maroon Chevy Equinox sitting in the wrong lane of travel, no one is in the vehicle. Officer gave assistance, 5:30 p.m. April 19.
Caller on Tri Power Ct. said semi parked facing wrong way on street. Officer provided assistance, 12:55 p.m. April 20.
On 19th St. and Sheridan Ave. a beagle type dog was in traffic. Officer returned to owner, 2:05 p.m. April 20.
Caller on 17th St. and Stampede Ave. reported a silver Mercedes driving all over the road. Officers unable to locate, 8:14 p.m. April 23.
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. and Gulch St. says there might have been some kind of hit and run, parts everywhere, part of a fire hydrant is laying in the parking lot, 7:38 p.m. April 24.
Caller wants to report a delayed motor vehicle crash that occurred on Stampede Ave., 5:05 p.m. April 25.
Caller on Alger Ave. wants to talk to an officer about speeders up and down Alger during the morning. Officer assisted, 5:56 p.m. April 25.
Other
Caller on 31st St. would like to speak to Code Enforcement Officer regarding feral cats in the neighborhood. Officer gave assistance, 9:34 a.m. April 19.
Caller on 19th St. says that her storage units were broken into, she is unsure what all was taken, 12:49 p.m. April 19.
Caller on Pioneer Ave. would like to speak to an officer regarding possible drug use in the area. Officer gave assistance, 1:30 p.m. April 19.
Caller on 14th St. says there is a blue tarp blowing into the street. Caller wants to talk to officer about laws regarding living in a trailer. Officer gave assistance, 6:28 p.m. April 19.
Caller on Depot Drive says there is a suspicious male who is walking around the area. He had tan pants, green shirt and a Carhartt jacket, approximately 5’11”. Officer provided assistance person was gone on arrival, 8:23 p.m. April 20.
Caller on Heart Mountain St. reported stolen vehicle taken sometime overnight on north side of the building in gravel parking lot. Caller is employee and does not have make or model or license plate number 8:29 a.m. April 21.
Caller on Sheridan Ave needs a civil standby per court order. Advised he has arrangements for 4 p.m. Officer provided assistance 10:42 a.m. April 21.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. has found a license plate and has it at the front desk. Officer provided assistance 11:57 a.m. April 21.
Reporting party lost a wallet on Sheridan Ave. that contained the normal items. Reporting party left the police station before providing description, 3:16 p.m. April 21
Caller on Big Horn Ave who is an employee stated that a patron who is currently not at location has a history of stealing, caller wants them trespassed, 4:48 p.m. April 21.
Caller on Robert St. reported his storage unit was broken into, 6:39 p.m. April 21.
Caller on Casper Dr. says his 15 year old son hasn’t returned with his truck from getting groceries an hour ago and would like his vehicle located, 2020 GMC black 4-door truck. Officer assisted and truck was returned to owner, 10:21 p.m. April 21.
Occurred on Sheridan Ave. an EBT card was found and turned in 7:52 a.m. April 22.
Caller on Salsbury Ave. reported lost brown and white Aussie dog with a collar and tag, named Hank, 8:58 a.m. April 22.
Funeral escort requested on 19th St. at 1:30 p.m. to Old Riverside. Officer gave assistance 10:02 a.m. April 22.
Caller on River View Dr. said their cat was killed on Monday by a dog off the leash with unknown owner. Officer provided assistance, 1:24 p.m. April 22.
Welfare check requested on Pioneer Ave. Caller hasn’t heard from male resident in approximately three days. Officer provided assistance, 3:23 p.m. April 22.
Funeral escort requested on Heart Mountain St. at 11:10 a.m. to Old Riverside. Officer gave assistance 7:56 a.m. April 23.
Caller on Yellowstone Ave. says that someone walked out of the door with $20 of merchandise. Officer gave assistance 7:01 p.m. April 23.
Caller at 19th St. and Alger Ave. says there is a deceased deer at location, 5:37 p.m. April 24.
Caller on Sheridan Ave. reporting a delayed auto burglary. Happened last night at 10:00 p.m. Caller said his wife’s purse was stolen out of their vehicle while they were in the emergency room, 6:56 p.m. April 24.
Welfare check requested on 11th St. Caller has not heard from her mother since April 21. Officer gave assistance, 9:29 p.m. April 24.
Caller says that a domestic short hair cat was dropped off at the animal shelter from 31st St., 12:45 p.m. April 25.
Caller says while they were at the cemetery on Gulch St. two strange men were looking into her vehicle. When caller started going back to the vehicle the two men took off on foot. Officers unable to locate, 4:13 p.m. April 25.
