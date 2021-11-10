Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Nov. 5, 10:37 a.m., 1702 17th St. Car vs. building, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
Nov. 5, 2 p.m., MP 116 WYO 120 N, motor vehicle crash, extricated and assisted EMS, 3 units and 19 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 30 minutes.
Nov. 6, 1:12 p.m., Road 6CU. Carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, 3 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 28 minutes.
Nov. 7, 2:21 p.m., 43 Road 2AB. Dumpster fire, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 24 minutes.
Nov. 7, 8:21 p.m., 702 Yellowstone Ave. Smoke reported,, people cleaning hood, 1 unit and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 14 minutes.
