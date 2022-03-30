Ellie Jean Hessenthaler was born March 11, 2022 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tyler and RayAnne Hessenthaler of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces.
She joins siblings Jackson, 7, and Finley, 4.
Grandparents are Freddie and Connie Onstine and Paul and Erin Hessenthaler.
Enzo Cortez Garcia was born March 22, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Emmaline and Eric Garcia of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Vickie DeLoach, David Deloach, Socorro Garcia and Gabino Garcia.
Kit Katherine Buffkin was born March 22, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Amanda and John Buffkin of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
She joins sibling Wade, 2.
Grandparents are Jack and Sonya Buffkin, Susie and Chad Smith, and John and Brenda Snyder.
