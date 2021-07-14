Lucy James Linnens was born July 8, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Rebecca Edwards and David Linnens of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Lucy joins siblings Layton Linnens, 9, Rowdy Linnens, 5, and Porter Edwards, 7.
Grandparents are Wayne and Melody Morrison, and Betty and Jerry Moore.
Lance Jerry Kelly was born July 2, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Brittany R. French and Michael Lance Kelly of Powell.
He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 17.75 inches long.
Grandparents are Jerry and Rose French, and Qayle Kelly and Tracie Jordan.
Faye Dhondt was born July 7, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Ashton and Bryan Dhondt of Thermopolis.
She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Grandparents are Doug and Eve Lindamood, and Gregg and Melissa Dhondt.
McKinley Mae Lozier was born July 9, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Stacey and Cameron Lozier of Cody.
She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces.
McKinley joins siblings Korbin, 7, Hunter, 5, and Blakesley, 3.
Grandparents are Don and Maureen Crane of Douglas, and Ray and Karen Lozier of Cody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.