Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Wesley Alan Hammond, 57, warrant, May 7.
Nancy Neal Jasso, 74, PCSO assisted other agency in the arrest, May 13.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Road 9 1/2/Lane 8 in Powell. Vehicle versus power pole, 5:36 p.m., May 13.
Other
Caller on Roney Avenue reported a male in a blue reflective vest was on their property 20 minutes ago. Deputy provided assistance, 12:39 p.m., May 7.
Caller on Quarter Horse Lane in Cody reported that she believes her puppies were abused by her roommate, and she thinks he doesn’t take care of his own dog. Deputy provided assistance, 9:49 a.m., May 8.
Caller on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell said a neighbor keeps messing with the fence posts and coming on to their property, 9:54 a.m., May 8.
Caller on Stone Sheep Circle in Powell reported a weapons offense. The caller stated his neighbor fired a shot from a shotgun while he was taking pictures of damage they had done to a drain. Deputy provided assistance, 8:34 a.m., May 9.
Caller on US 14-16-20 E in Cody reported a baby fell in the lake. Deputy provided assistance, 9:19 a.m., May 9.
Caller on Panorama Lane in Cody reported 30 to 40 metal posts for connecting a horse arena were stolen. Deputy provided assistance, 3:57 p.m., May 9.
Trespass complaint on US 14-16-20 W in Cody. Caller stated that a female employee quit today and locked herself in a trailer and is refusing to leave and is yelling at the employer through the doorway, 5:54 p.m., May 11.
Caller on Oak Drive in Cody reported her neighbor is threatening to shoot their dog. Deputy provided assistance, 9:20 p.m., May 12.
Caller on Main Street in Ralston reported a female in her 20s that was unresponsive in a car. She was breathing, slightly moving and made a face when caller knocked on the window. Vehicle was running and has been there since approximately 4:30 a.m. this morning. Deputy provided assistance, 6:21 a.m., May 13.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Gunnar K. Eckhardt, 27, warrant, May 9.
Luke P. Fluder, 30, public intoxication, May 12.
Lina M. Nelson, 33, DWUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, failure to maintain lane, May 13.
Sarah A. Evrard, 43, driving while under suspension, May 13.
Jett C. Winland, 22, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain lane, May 14.
Lucila A. Abarca, 21, possession of controlled substance, use of controlled substance, probation violation, May 15.
Carey T. Dulaney, 24, possession of controlled substance, use of controlled substance, failure to signal for 100 feet, illegal window tint, warrant, May 15.
Disturbance
Caller on Stella Court reported a domestic disturbance. The caller said they can hear a female yelling and throwing things around the residence. Officer provide assistance, 11:16 a.m., May 9.
Caller on 8th Street reported a disturbance with two young males ringing doorbells and looking in vehicles, 1:57 a.m., May 13.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a female in her 50s yelling and screaming at the ER entrance. Officer provided assistance, 8:46 p.m., May 13.
Caller on 32nd Street reported her mother hit her in the shoulder. No injuries. Parties were separated. Officer provided assistance, 11:36 a.m., May 14.
Traffic
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported a small motorcycle racing on the sidewalk, 12:21 p.m., May 9.
Caller on Kerper Boulevard reported an RV was parked in front of her house and was blocking her view. Officer provided assistance, 2:30 p.m., May 9.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a silver Volkswagen Passat with Texas plates that had been parked in the parking lot since Saturday with nobody around, 3:42 p.m., May 9.
Caller on WYO 120 N reported a motorcycle that rode on the right side of multiple vehicles and blew through a stop sign, 1:07 p.m., May 10.
Motor vehicle crash on Big Horn Avenue. Vehicle versus rock. Officer provided assistance, 5:55 p.m., May 12.
Caller at 37th Street/Sheridan Avenue reported a dark gray four-door Chevy truck parked near an empty lot and the engine has been running for the last two hours. Officer provided assistance, 9:49 p.m., May 14.
Other
Caller on Covey Court advised a raccoon does not look healthy. Officer provided assistance, 1:29 a.m., May 9.
Caller on 17th Street reported a cat trying to get into the building, 7:42 a.m., May 9.
Caller on Alpine Avenue reported they watched their brother doing meth approximately four days ago. Officer provided assistance, 4:45 p.m., May 9.
Caller on 32nd Street states the above address is moving dumpsters and moving them to his property and filling them with horse manure. Officer provided assistance, 8:21 a.m., May 10.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported an older male who seemed intoxicated entered the alcohol section of Walmart and fell into the wall, 2:03 p.m., May 10.
Caller on 32nd Street states a female is making threats towards an employee, 8:17 a.m., May 11.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue reported there were pills missing from her house. Officer provided assistance, 12:23 p.m., May 11.
Drug related report on Bleistein Avenue. Caller states her husband found a bag of white powder in front of the above address, 12:31 p.m., May 11.
Caller on 21st Street reported a dog came into the house through the cat door. It growled at the caller and left through the cat door before she was able to see what it looked like, 12:59 a.m., May 12.
Caller on 14th Street said that his ex-coworker is threatening to slash his tires. Officer provided assistance, 8:38 p.m., May 12.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a 3-year-old juvenile is missing his parents. Officer provided assistance, 3:30 p.m. May 13.
Caller on County Road 2AB reported a male subject in a silver Subaru that looked slumped over the steering wheel and has been there since last night, 6:29 a.m., May 15.
