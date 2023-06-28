Rosemary Ann Haron was born June 19, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Matt and Maggie Haron of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 4 ozs. and was 19.25 inches.
Rosemary joins one sibling: Jack, 2. Grandparents are Mark and Mary Nelson, and Ken and Barb Haron.
Steele Alexander Miller was born June 19, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Kyle and Laura Miller of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 5 ozs.
Steele joins one sibling: Avonlea, 4. Grandparents are Larry and Margie Svalberg, and Jeff and Robin Miller.
Amyra Shuman was born June 22, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Jesse and Emrie Shuman of Powell.
She weighed 6 lbs. 9 ozs.
Amyra joins four siblings: Averee, 8, Ocikln Doan, 5, Liam, 4 and Kymberly, 3. Grandparents are Brent and Elizabeth Jolley, Stephanie Williams and Miah McMillen.
