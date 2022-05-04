Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kenneth Crawford, 21, duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle or property, no driver’s license April 27.
Shayne Boone, 26, driving while under the influence of alcohol and controlled substance, second offense within 10 years.
Disturbance
Caller on Lane 10 1/2 would like persons trespassed from address, 4:47 p.m. April 25.
Caller on Wyoming Avenue in Meeteetse has a drone flying over callers house and the water tower. Deputies unable to assist, 4:25 p.m. April 30.
Caller on Table Mountain Road in Cody would like to speak with a deputy regarding an disturbance incident that had occurred at location, 4:30 p.m. April 30.
Traffic
Caller on Cooper Lane in Cody reported a horse running at large in the area. Horse returned to owner, 1:00 p.m. April 24.
Caller on WYO 295 in Powell says there is a weird car parked out in front of the house. Caller says the car shouldn’t be there and would like it moved. Deputy gave assistance 5:28 p.m. April 26
Caller advised a rock came off belly dump and struck the windshield causing damage. Occurred on Lane 9 and WYO 294 in Powell, 12:01 p.m. April 27.
REDDI report for Dodge pickup on US 14A in Powell delayed 7 to 10 minutes, 4:13 p.m. April 27.
Caller on Joslen Drive in Powell, says a four-door sedan drove at a high rate of speed and peppered the callers car with gravel causing damage, 6:11 p.m. April 27.
Motor vehicle crash on Sage Drive in Cody, truck rolled in the field. Two people got out and got into another vehicle, 8:00 p.m. April 27.
Caller on Schultz Drive in Cody reported that approximately two months ago a vehicle ran into caller’s fence. He wants to report now due to more frequent crashes in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 10:11 a.m. April 28.
Cows in the road on County Road 6UU in Cody, deputy provided assistance, 5:21 p.m. April 28.
Backhoe ran out of fuel on County Road 6WX in Cody, deputy provided assistance, 11:29 a.m. April 29.
Caller on W 14th Street in Powell reported maroon sedan not maintaining lane, delayed 15 to 20 minutes. Deputies unable to locate, 5:37 p.m. April 30.
Other
Caller on Road 19 in Powell would like to speak to a deputy about a possible break in at residence. Deputy gave assistance, 1:37 p.m. April 25.
Caller on Trout Ranch Road in Cody says subject pulled a gun on them. Subject drove away in a gray truck headed towards Powell, 3:43 p.m. April 25.
Caller on Marquette Drive in Cody says the neighbors were just shooting at their chickens. Deputy gave assistance 6:29, April 25.
Search and Rescue call on Greever Street in Cody, assisted Cody Police Department locating a lost person, 10:34 a.m. April 26.
Caller on Lewis Avenue in Ralston says someone has accessed their bank accounts and they need to report identity theft. Deputy assisted 12:16 p.m. April 26.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says the dog at the location doesn’t look like it’s taken care of. Deputy assisted 1:11 p.m. April 26.
Caller on Henry Road in Powell reported aggressive mastiff running at large in the area, 4:06p.m. April 26.
Caller on Vali Road in Powell is receiving fraudulent calls and would like to speak with a deputy. Deputy unable to assist, 4:24 p.m. April 26.
Caller on Jason Road in Powell said the dog is out again. Deputy gave assistance 7:42 p.m. April 26.
Caller on Stagecoach Trail in Cody is stuck in vehicle out on the point of Stagecoach. Deputy provided assistance, 8:23 p.m. April 26.
Caller is requesting welfare check on Breteche Creek Road in Cody, 11:20 a.m. April 27.
Caller on WYO 310 in Deaver is requesting a civil standby to retrieve things off property, 3:37 p.m. April 28.
Caller on County Road 6WXE in Cody, found three cow heads and no bodies. Caller is concerned for rustling. Deputy gave assistance, 3:50 p.m. April 28.
Caller on County Road 6WXE in Cody says there is a juvenile next to a grey passenger vehicle shooting at passing vehicles with an air rifle. Deputy provided assistance, 4:44 p.m. April 29.
Deceased 80-year-old male found on Tapadero Lane in Cody, 10:58 p.m. April 29.
Caller on US 14A in Powell would like to speak to a deputy regarding a theft, 11:34 a.m. April 30.
Caller on Del Rio Road in Powell, is having issues with a neighbor and irrigation water, deputies unable to assist, 2:40 p.m. April 30.
Caller on Henry Road in Powell reports the dog that has been an issue in the neighborhood is out, 7:13 p.m. April 30.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Misty Stone-Tenbrink, 50, warrant, April 26.
Gary Lynn, 41, Powell, warrant, April 28.
Catherine Calbazana, 45, Orem, Utah, driving under the influence, first offense, speeding, April 29.
John Williams, 49, driving under the influence, first offense, illegal lane change April 30.
Timothy Ary, 49, driving while under the influence, first offense, speeding, April 30.
Zachary Martin, 30, Powell, probation and parole arrest and hold order, May 2.
Disturbance
Caller on Haugin Street said neighbor came onto their property to take pictures. Also issue with contractor and dog no longer on scene. Officer provided assistance, 10:04 a.m. April 27.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue advises there is a loud noise coming from the alley, sounds like a loud compressor. Officer gave assistance, 11:06 p.m. April 27.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says her neighbor is pounding on her floor and would like to speak with an officer. Officer provided assistance, 5:11 p.m. May 1.
Caller on Rocky Road says there is a lot of yelling and cursing coming from inside the trailer. Lots of throwing stuff. Officer gave assistance 8:14 p.m. May 2.
Traffic
Caller at 12th Street and Alger Avenue reports there is construction equipment sticking out too far in the road, 1:03 p.m. April 26.
Caller at Central Avenue and 26th Street says trailer parked at the intersection blocks view. Trailer has no plates, 1:25 p.m. April 26.
Caller who is with City of Cody Maintenance says a full dump truck is parking on City property on Beck Avenue without permission. Officer provided assistance, 12:21 p.m. April 28.
A maroon four-door Chevy Tahoe blocking fire hydrant on 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officer issued a warning, 12:25 p.m. April 29.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue says there is a deer that has been hit by a vehicle in the middle of the road. Officer provided assistance, 9:28 p.m. April 29.
REDDI report on County Road 2AB US 120N. Silver F-150 driving in oncoming traffic. Officer unable to locate, 10:12 p.m. April 29.
Possible hit and run on Yellowstone Avenue Pharmacy entrance, first car in row 9. Officer gave assistance, 2:18 p.m. April 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a Silver Chevy has been speeding and driving erratically since the South Fork hill. Eastbound on Sheridan, unable to locate 2:57 p.m. May 2.
Other
Reporting party in the lobby, would like to show an officer a threatening letter he has received on Casper Drive. Officer gave assistance 8:39 a.m. April 26.
Caller on Greever Street came home from work and hasn’t been able to locate his wife who has dementia. Officers provided assistance 9:54 a.m. April 26.
Caller on 23rd Street is requesting a civil standby to retrieve her belongings from the location after a domestic with her ex. Officer provided assistance, 10:20 a.m. April 26.
Caller on Kent Avenue says mailbox for the building was damaged. She wants a report in the event she needs it in the future, 6:30 p.m. April 26.
Caller on Skyline Drive says he got a call from his security that someone opened a garage door. Officer provided assistance 8:49 p.m. April 26.
Caller on Duggleby Drive has third-hand information an employee received a phone call from unknown person, identifying to be law enforcement and was told to take money from the safe and deliver it to the Park County Sheriff Office. Officer provided assistance 1:24 p.m. April 27.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says female stumbled getting out of vehicle and while walking to the store. Officer provided assistance, 2:40p.m. April 27.
Caller on Baker Drive states renters who were evicted damaged the property when they left. Officer unable to assist 7:19 a.m. April 28
Caller on Peake Avenue says husky at large has been harassing caller’s chickens. Officer unable to locate, 7:53 a.m. April 28.
Caller’s son and property on Casper Drive were shot with an Orbee gun. Possible silver four-door Corolla, dents on the back door, two kids in the back. They turned the lights off when they drove by caller’s house. Last seen headed in the post office, 9:47 p.m. April 28.
Caller on Canyon View Avenue reported harassment, neighbor made a hand gesture of a gun towards callers vehicle in the morning. Officer gave assistance, 1:28 p.m. April 29.
Caller on Cougar Avenue is requesting a civil standby. Caller is watching her grandkids and believes that her daughter and soon to be ex will be fighting when they arrive at the apartment. Officer unable to assist 2:18 p.m. April 29.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says a female brought in a bag full of phones and sim cards into the store saying they were from the NSA. Officer provided assistance, 3:46 p.m. April 29.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is a loose dog wandering about the Cody Regional Health grounds they have the dog in the EMS bay now. Officer took the dog to animal shelter, 6:46 a.m. April 30.
Caller on 20th Street says a husky has been aggressive and is always loose and running around the neighborhood. Officer gave assistance, 9:37 a.m. April 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue found a debit card in the ATM. Officer provided assistance, 12:31 p.m. April 30.
Caller would like a welfare check on her son who didn’t show up at work this morning and she is unable to get a hold of him on Wyoming Avenue. Officer unable to assist, 1:23 p.m. April 30.
Caller on 14th Street says that her black mountain dog ran away. No tags, red, white and blue collar. Dog was returned to owner, 3:38 p.m. April 30.
Caller on Canyon View Court says it sounds like people are shooting down at the river again. Officer unable to locate, 6:45 p.m. May 1
Caller on Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street says a patient of hers was bitten by a dog somewhere in Cody last night. Patient is refusing to give much information, 2:49 p.m. May 2.
Caller on Stampede Avenue would like to talk to an officer about some things he found in his safety deposit box, 8:24 p.m. May 2.
Caller on Meadowlark Court reporting a delayed robbery, unknown when it occurred, 8:35 p.m. May 2.
