Lilly is a 2-year-old long-haired calico kitty. She loves being petted by her people and is a playful kitty. Lilly would prefer to be the only kitty in the household because she can be a bit of a bully to other cats. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations!
Merle is a 3-year-old black-white and tan border collie hound mix. Merle will need to go to a home with no livestock. Merle is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations! Merle enjoys playing fetch.
For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110. (PCAS photos)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.