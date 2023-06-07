Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Thomas James Schambow, 32, DUI of alcohol - incapable of safely driving -1st offense within 10 years, May 30.
James Allan Kerwin, 48, warrant, May 30.
Blaine Allen Duzan, 18, warrant, May 31.
Disturbance
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody heard approximately 10 to 12 shots west of their address. Caller said it sounded like a pistol, 11:09 p.m., May 31.
Traffic
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell reported a large branch had fallen in the road. Deputy provided assistance, 5:46 p.m., May 28.
Caller on WYO 290 in Meeteetse reported cattle on the roadway, 4:15 p.m., May 29.
Caller on Del Rio Road in Powell reported two loose horses on the road, 10:42 p.m., May 29.
Caller on Lane 11 in Powell reported five horses in the road, 12:21 a.m., May 30.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 11 1/2 in Powell. Tractor in a ditch with male occupant, 11:31 p.m., May 30.
Other
Caller on Lane 7 in Powell thought an unknown person was picking asparagus on private property. Deputy provided assistance, 1:58 p.m., May 28.
Caller on Mountain Vista Road in Powell reported a 10-year-old female had been missing since approximately 6 p.m., and was possibly in a gray t-shirt and has short hair, orange in color. Deputy provided assistance, 6:08 p.m., May 28.
Caller on Blackburn Avenue said there were two vehicles and people were hanging around the park. She was concerned they may be misusing the bathroom, but was not specific. Deputy provided assistance, 10:38 p.m., May 28.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell reported a heavily intoxicated male and requested an ambulance. Deputy provided assistance, 11:41 p.m., May 28.
Caller on Bridger Avenue in Ralston said her neighbor came to her door and made inappropriate comments. Deputy provided assistance, 8:24 p.m., May 29.
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported multiple locks cut at the storage units, 8:58 a.m., May 30.
Caller on Lane 15 in Powell requested a welfare check on a client that had not been heard from and will be without power as of today. Deputy provided assistance, 3:29 p.m., May 30.
Caller on US 14A in Powell reported two or three safes were taken from unit, 4:56 p.m., May 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue stated they lost diamonds and ruby brooch with real diamonds, 2:44 p.m., May 31.
Caller on County Road 6WX in Cody stated their neighbor’s cat attacked their dog. Deputy provided assistance, 5:42 p.m., May 31.
Caller on Lane 12 in Powell reported a horse shot in the head, 8:53 a.m., June 1.
Caller on Road 4 in Powell stated a driver emptying dumpsters found a live calf in a dumpster, 9:27 a.m., June 1.
Caller on County Road 3KD in Meeteetse states he is receiving threats via phone from a subject who has also been following him, 4:57 p.m., June 2.
Caller on Heart View Lane in Powell said he has been having issues lately with vehicles coming to residence at odd hours of the evening. Deputy provided assistance, 12:01 a.m., June 3.
Caller at Road 8/Lane 5 in Powell stated there were a bunch of cows out and they have done damage to his field and irrigation pipes. Deputy provided assistance, 9:19 p.m., June 3.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody stated she saw a Facebook post of a foal stuck under a fence and believes it needs help out of the fence. Deputy provided assistance, 10:51 p.m., June 3.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Blaine A. Duzan, 18, warrant, May 31.
Makala M. Butz, 25, warrant, May 31.
Jessie M. Stanger, 36, warrant, June 1.
Marty C. Abbott, 29, DUI - crash - 1st offense within 10 years, careless driving, hit and run, June 1.
Randall T. Bailey, 63, warrant, June 5.
Disturbance
Caller on 20th Street stated that two blocks from their location to the west there was the sound of a pistol being discharged approximately five times, 1:14 p.m., May 31.
Caller on Kent Avenue reported a noise complaint in the area with several children screaming loudly while playing, 7:59 p.m., May 31.
Caller on Robert Street reported a disturbance and asked to please send officers to his house. Officer provided assistance, 7:13 p.m., June 3.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on 17th Street. A fender bender with no injury and no blocking, but other party left without exchanging information. Officer provided assistance, 11:58 a.m., May 30.
Motor vehicle crash at West Yellowstone Avenue. Hit and run with a light pole down, 7:13 p.m., May 30.
Caller on Kenmar Street reported several derelict vehicles parked on the street and two more on the property, 12:51 p.m., June 1.
Caller on 17th Street reported a motor vehicle crash. She believes her car was hit while at work, 8:04 p.m., June 1.
Other
Caller with the Wyoming State Hospital requested a welfare check on a female believed to be off her meds. Officer provided assistance, 8:58 a.m., May 30.
Caller on E Circle Drive reported they were out $1,150 on a phone scam. Officer provided assistance, 10:08 a.m., May 30.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported suspicious activity with a male subject pacing back and forth in the store, 10:14 p.m., May 30.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a male laying in the park by the tennis courts who hasn’t moved in days. Officer provided assistance, 7:19 a.m., May 31.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue reported suspicious activity regarding a black Mustang parked between campers that was full of belongings. Caller can’t locate the owners. Officer provided assistance, 9:13 a.m., May 31.
Caller on Cougar Avenue found inappropriate images on a school-owned laptop, 9:33 a.m., May 31.
Caller on Skyline Drive reported harassment by ex-boyfriend who keeps driving by her work. Officer provided assistance, 8:45 p.m., May 31.
Caller at the Blair Building on Sheridan Avenue reported an intoxicated subject in the alley way, who keeps getting in and out of a vehicle. Officer provided assistance, 9:39 p.m., May 31.
Caller on 16th Street requested a welfare check on an uncle who made suicidal threats. Officer provided assistance, 5:58 p.m., June 1.
Intrusion/holdup reported on Roger Sedam Drive after 15 burglar alarms went off, 9:29 p.m., June 1.
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on ex-husband, 9:29 a.m., June 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported some bags that look like they were left by a vagrant. Officer provided assistance, 12:18 p.m., June 2.
Caller on 32nd Street stated her daughter had not come back inside since taking the trash out around 9 a.m. Officer provided assistance, 12:52 p.m., June 2.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported an intoxicated female in the emergency room refusing help but was emotional overall. Officer provided assistance, 2:50 a.m., June 4.
Caller on Duggleby Drive requested a welfare check on a white adult female in the Choice Aviation lobby, who was thin and wearing pajama pants. Officer provided assistance, 3:55 p.m., June 4.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported two intoxicated males urinating on the wall outside. One was in a grey hoodie and the other in a brown hoodie. Officer provided assistance, 10:41 p.m., June 4.
Caller on 19th Street reported a kayak was taken from her yard sometime over the last several months, 10:10 a.m., June 5.
Caller on 16th Street reported seven horses in a four-horse trailer. Caller said it was a red trailer and truck with Montana plates, 2:23 p.m., June 5.
