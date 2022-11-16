Owen Ryker Ballard was born Nov. 8, 2022, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Tiana and Nathan Ballard of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs. 9 oz. and was 20 inches long.
Owen joins siblings, Maylee, 5, Elsie, 4, and Brynlee, 2.
Grandparents are Tonya and Fred Gifford and Brian and Melinda Ballard.
Jameson Coy Owens was born Nov. 8, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Jozie Tarr and Jimmy Owens of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 4 oz.
Jameson joins sibling, Jackson, 20 months.
Grandparents are BJoe Coy, Lori Coy (deceased), and Bill and Mary Owens.
Rosemary Olson was born Nov. 11, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Kristian and Amos Olson of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs.
Rosemary joins sibling, Ellis, 5.
Grandparents are Craig and Lisa Satterlee and Jeff and Gwen Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.