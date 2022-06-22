CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sascha Hess; Hess admitted to breaking a term of his probation March 14 and will have a sentencing hearing scheduled. He is accused of overdosing near the Montana border on meth and heroin, with marijuana also found in his system in December. In July, 2021, Hess pleaded guilty to possession of more than 3 grams meth and delivery of controlled substance morphine. He was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation, $100 restitution, $525 in court fees and a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. From that charge, Hess was caught possessing 4.4 grams of meth, and sold morphine to a confidential informant.
State v. Krista J. Junkert; A jury delivered a verdict of guilty on a charge of delivery of a controlled substance. Junkert was accused of selling 27 grams of meth to a confidential informant at the Edelweiss Saloon in May 2019. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.
