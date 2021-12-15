Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Ryan Rouze, 35, violation of protection order, Dec. 7
William Shaffer, 41, warrant for probation violation, Dec. 8
Scott Lieberman, 65, warrant, Dec. 9
Disturbance
Verbal disturbance reported on Spicer Lane. Person entered by an unlocked door and is intoxicated. Deputies provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 6.
Traffic
Two cows on the road and many more near the fence at the intersection of Lane 8 and Road 10 in Powell, between roads 10 and 11 on Lane 8, 8:45 a.m. Dec. 5.
Red pickup truck rolled over on County Road 2AB in Cody, 9:20 a.m. Dec. 5.
Motor vehicle crash on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. Dec. 5.
A vehicle slid off the road at the intersection of Joslen Drive and Lane 14 in Powell with no injuries or blockage or other hazards. The vehicle was on its side but the caller was able to get it right side up, 7 p.m. Dec. 5.
Motor vehicle crash with two cars at the intersection of Lane 11 ½ and Road 8 in Powell, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 6.
REDDI report filed on a person who was at a Spicer Lane in Cody house again but left, 3 p.m. Dec. 6.
Eight horses in the road at the intersection of Lane 10 and Road 8 in Powell. The horses were gone upon deputy arrival, 11:10 p.m. Dec. 6.
Four horses in the road on Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 7.
Caller wants a speed limit sign posted on Road 2 between Lane 9 and Lane 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. Dec. 7.
Road hazard on US 14A in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 12 a.m. Dec. 7.
Multiple people speeding in the Corbett Road in Cody area. Deputy requested at 12:05 p.m. Dec. 8.
Black cow out near the road on County Road 3LE in Meeteetse, 3:45 p.m. Dec. 8.
Caller saw about nine people speeding on West 14th Street in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8.
REDDI report filed on a pickup truck headed southbound in the northbound lane on WYO 294 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 9.
Person in the back of a white pickup truck was pointing a laser at passing cars on Cary Street in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate them at 6:20 p.m. Dec. 9.
Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of South Absaroka Street and East Coulter Avenue in Powell, 3:05 p.m. Dec. 10.
Two brown and one white paint horses on County Road 6MR in Cody. The caller pushed them off the road and they were last seen headed north. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 p.m. Dec. 10.
Motor vehicle crash reported at the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 8 in Powell, 9:25 a.m. Dec. 11.
Lots of sheep on the road near the intersection of WYO 295 and Lane 4 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 11.
Other
Neighbor’s pitbulls came after the caller and the caller’s dog on Road 8 ½ in Powell but they were able to get away, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5.
Fraudulent credit card charge reported on County Road 6WX in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10 a.m. Dec. 5.
Pills reported missing on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 6.
Someone broke a passenger-side mirror on a vehicle in an unknown location on Streamside Drive in Cody. The caller doesn’t know when it happened and just noticed it, 12:35 p.m. Dec. 7.
Cole Road in Cody caller reported receiving threats via phone. Deputies provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 7.
A needle and syringe were found on Lane 6 in Powell, 9:40 a.m. Dec. 8.
Unwanted calls reported on Quarter Horse Lane in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 9.
Stray small brown and black German shepherd looking dog and a smaller white “mutt” dog seen near the intersection of County Road 6QS and County Road 6OS in Cody, 12:35 p.m. Dec. 9.
Construction candlesticks found on Road 5 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:25 p.m. Dec. 9.
Cows damaged a mailbox on WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11 a.m. Dec. 10. Deputies provided assistance at 11 a.m. Dec. 10.
Possible theft of gasoline reported from the machines on Road 5 in Powell, 1:25 p.m. Dec. 10.
Credit card fraud reported on Marquette Drive, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11.
One grey and one sorrel horse on County Road 6WX, 9 a.m. Dec. 11.
Domestic dispute reported on Marquette Drive in Cody, 9:05 a.m. Dec. 11.
Hay stolen on Ryan Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 11.
Verbal domestic dispute reported on Lane 18 in Cody, 9 p.m. Dec. 11.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Morgan Jacobson, 31, disorderly conduct, Dec. 7
Sarah Thompson, 33, warrant, Dec. 7
Tanner Bailey, 27, warrant, Dec. 9
Tara Gregory, 26, warrant, Dec. 9
Tron Adams, 23, breach of peace and interference with a peace officer, Dec. 9
Frankie Rohrer, 26, warrant, Dec. 10
Sarah Dameilo, 35, felony property destruction, Dec. 13
Traffic
Mailboxes have been hit by a vehicle on Sheridan Avenue and broken. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. Dec. 7.
Red Kia Rio almost hit the caller in a silver Dodge Nitro on Yellowstone Avenue. The caller had the Rio blocked in and the female driver was sitting in the car in the east side of the Walmart parking lot near the reserve pick-ups. Police issued a citation at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 7.
Three small children in a vehicle parked on Sheridan Avenue whose parents left them unattended at least three hours ago, 3:10 p.m. Dec. 7.
Caller almost hit a skateboarder who lunged in front of her vehicle on Big Horn Avenue. Officers were unable to assist at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 7.
Silver Toyota Rav 4 was swerving from Walgreens to Albertsons and is now parked at Albertsons. The vehicle was being driven by an old woman with glasses, curly short brown hair, who is still in the vehicle. She is parked near the drive up and go signs and is parked across two parking spaces. Officers were unable to locate her at 9 a.m. Dec. 8.
Dead deer on Alger Avenue, 10:20 a.m. Dec. 9.
Vehicles consistently pass the school bus Wednesdays-Fridays between 12:00-12:15 p.m. when it is on Big Horn Avenue. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Dec. 9.
Dead deer on Peaks Avenue, 2:20 p.m. Dec. 9.
Deceased deer in the westbound lane of Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 6:45 a.m. Dec. 10.
REDDI report filed on a possibly green Honda CRV in the wrong lane that made three cars pull over to the side of the road on Blackburn Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
A black Toyota Rav 4 and white Toyota Corolla crashed on Sheridan Avenue causing no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 11.
There was a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Canyon Avenue and Ninth Street and now there is a light pole or stop sign in the middle of the road, 12:50 p.m. Dec. 13.
Other
Man sleeping on couches outside the laundromat on 17th Street but is not there now. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. Dec. 8.
Brother said his sister is receiving death threats on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 8.
Individual stayed for a long period of time and is not paying at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Officers requested at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
Backpack has been on Eighth Street for about a week, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
Cody Police assisted Powell Police near Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street with runaway juveniles that are possibly in the Cody area. It was determined they were unable to assist at 9:50 p.m. Dec. 9.
Female juvenile in the Holiday Inn lobby on Sheridan Avenue said she ran away yesterday from Powell. Officers provided assistance at 4:25 a.m. Dec. 10.
Yellowstone Avenue mother said her daughter is threatening her after she took her grandson from her. Officers provided assistance at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10.
C Street woman received a call on her phone from who she believes is an online predator. Officers provided assistance at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 10.
Big Horn Avenue manager wants to talk to an officer about a couple of young girls who have been stealing the last few days, 9:55 a.m. Dec. 11.
Guns missing from his deceased father’s residence on 14th Street, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 12.
Caller on 26th Street said his front screen door and car had been keyed, 12:20 p.m. Dec. 12.
Kent Avenue woman believes someone is going into her home when she is gone and rummaging through the garbage. Officers provided assistance at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 12.
Woman making suicidal comments in Cody. It is unknown whether she has drugs, weapons or alcohol in her possession. Officers provided assistance at 7:40 p.m. Dec. 12.
Underage smokers reported on 10th Street, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13.
A report of underage smokers was made on Cougar Avenue, 8:35 a.m. Dec. 13.
Woman said a sprinkler company stole fencing from her on 12th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 13.
Someone broke into the caller’s travel trailer sometime in the last few days on Robert Street. The caller is in a white Toyota Tundra, 12:10 p.m. Dec. 13.
Man said while he was in different hospitals for the last seven months his ex-wife and son forged his name on vehicle titles and sold them, 2:40 p.m. Dec. 13.
Mother on 31st Street said her daughter is being harassed by her boyfriend and would like to speak to an officer about it. Officers provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. Dec. 13.
