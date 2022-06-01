Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Lindahl, expired temp license, improper registration, $140; Jennifer Shapple, seat belt, $25; Floyd Nathan Moore, interfere with peace officer, jail 90 days, 81 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220 fees and fines; Timothy Erz, duty upon colliding with vehicle, $250; Jessica Brown, stop sign, $140; Jacob Livingston, failure to display plates, stickers or permits, $100, seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Nathan Dunn, Kaufman, Texas, $130; Siobhan Hardiman, Sherborn, Mass., $105; Mattie Larsen, Powell, $125; Jerady Sticka, Belfry, $115; Kyle Rael, West Haven, Utah, $130; Skyler Cluff, Middleton, Idaho, $97; Frankie Dominguez, Billings, $150; Keely Jax, Helena, Mont., $165; Phillip Cowles, Nye, Mont., $120; Hollis Brown, Andalusia, Ala., $115; Lauren Davis, Powell, $135; Paul Volkmar, Billings, $155.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christian Arellano, Riverton, $115, expired temporary license/improper registration, $140; Jacob Buckman, Powell, expired temporary license/improper registration, $150; Holly Binnian, Parachute, Colo., no registration and improper display of tags, $90; Lauren Davis, Powell, expired temporary license/improper registration, $140.
