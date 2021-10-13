CIVIL ACTIONS
Robin Bartel and James Bartel v. Bruce Shackleford, Catherine Shackleford, Ricky McNeil and Laurie McNeil; The defendants responded to the plaintiffs’ request for injunction asking it and the case be dismissed with financial reimbursement, stating that although the Bartels have certain water rights, they were not granted a right of way easement by the Shacklefords, and because of their use of the pump during times of high water, caused significant and unnecessary wear and tear on the pump requiring premature repair and placement, a claim backed up by a third-party representative. They said the pump is now turned on. The plaintiffs accused the defendants of refusing to turn on or help install a shared water pump that is on their alleged easement from the Shoshone River. They demanded a permanent injunction, preventing them from continuing to impede the plaintiff’s access to the pump or a monetary judgment for their lost alfalfa crop.. In a separate lawsuit the plaintiffs sued all the defendants over the use of a common easement known as Whitney Drive. Judge Bobbi Overfield has been assigned to the case as Judge Bill Simpson used to work for the defendant’s law firm.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jordan Mickelson; The state amended Mickelson’s charge for possession of meth to a misdemeanor and his second offense for driving under the influence of controlled substances to a first offense. He pleaded guilty to both charges. He was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation, a 356-day suspended jail sentence and $650 in fines and court fees. Mickelson had 0.5 grams of meth in powder form and 0.4 grams in liquid form in his truck during a traffic stop in January.
State v. Desirae Gams; Gams had her evidentiary hearing continued to Nov. 4. On Sept. 19, she was found appearing to be intoxicated and was unable to provide a breath test to officers. She was arrested in August 2019 for child endangerment and interference with a peace officer, leaving her 18-month-old boy in her running vehicle while she was at a brewery. In 2018 Gams was sentenced for the felony of third possession of marijuana and sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
State v. Joy Barela-Vaughn; Barela-Vaughn had a probation review hearing on Oct. 1, where it was determined she must pay at least $650 per month towards her debt. In 2018, she was convicted of stealing more than $30,000 from Cody businessman Frank Kraut between 2016 and 2017 and was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison. On Sept. 5, she was released from parole. She owes more than $30,000 she owes him in restitution.
State v. Rudy Dehaan; Dehaan had his motion to reduce his $10,000 cash only bond rejected. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse, accused of throwing an 8-year-old child against a wall by the child’s throat and lifting the child up by ears. If found guilty he could serve up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
State v. Jason Schulz; Schulz is scheduled for a Jan. 6 pretrial conference and Feb. 14 jury trial. He is accused of theft of property valued $1,000 or more, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Schulz is accused of conspiring to acquire a Powell trailer valued at $2,026 through theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.